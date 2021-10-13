Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,110 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

