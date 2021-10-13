Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.32

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.32 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 926,638 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.