Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.89 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.