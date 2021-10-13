Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.
MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.
Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $21.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
