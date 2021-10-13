Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.