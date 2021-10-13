Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 102824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

