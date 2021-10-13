Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 278.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

