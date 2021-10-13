Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.22. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

