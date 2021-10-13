Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report $18.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $10.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $73.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 680,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,792. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

