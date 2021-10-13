Brokerages Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 418,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

