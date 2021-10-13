Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post sales of $55.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $35.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $213.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.26.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

