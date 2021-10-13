Brokerages Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce sales of $222.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.44 million and the lowest is $221.10 million. Invacare reported sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $888.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $881.70 million to $895.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $926.93 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $942.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,429. Invacare has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.