Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RadNet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDNT traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 215,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. RadNet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.