Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SASR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,640. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

