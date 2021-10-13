Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $80.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $438.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.81 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

