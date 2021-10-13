Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

