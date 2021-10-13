Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,845,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 25,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

