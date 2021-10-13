Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

IQ stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 107.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.8% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

