Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$4.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report earnings per share of ($4.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.12). Novavax posted earnings of ($3.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.50. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

