Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.46. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.