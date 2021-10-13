Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.46. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.