Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $129.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 78,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.