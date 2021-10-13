Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $288.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Zumiez posted sales of $270.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. 210,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.