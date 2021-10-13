Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $67.76

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Capri by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. 1,601,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Capri has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

