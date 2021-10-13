Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) PT at $7.00

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

