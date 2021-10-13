Brokerages Set Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target at $21.00

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

