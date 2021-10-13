Brokerages Set Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target at $21.00

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
