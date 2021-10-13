Brokerages Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) PT at €118.13

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €118.00 ($138.82).

SY1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.45 ($0.53) on Friday, reaching €112.55 ($132.41). The stock had a trading volume of 171,165 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.95. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

