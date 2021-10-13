Brokers Set Expectations for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

ABT stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.