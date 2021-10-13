Brokers Set Expectations for DICE Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DICE opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

