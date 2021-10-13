Brokers Set Expectations for Equinor ASA’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.