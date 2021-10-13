Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 4,756 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 713,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after buying an additional 395,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 190,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

