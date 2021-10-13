Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.02. 192,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,815. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

