Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,050 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. 12,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,005. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

