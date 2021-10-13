BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

