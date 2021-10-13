Bytom Price Hits $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $78.73 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00309698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000701 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,705,351,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,546,406 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

