Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CXB traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.62. 702,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,255. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

