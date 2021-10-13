California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $129,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

NYSE DLR opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

