California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Moody’s worth $132,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $360.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day moving average of $353.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.