California Public Employees Retirement System Has $147.88 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $147,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.