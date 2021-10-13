California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Extra Space Storage worth $163,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

NYSE:EXR opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

