California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $169,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

