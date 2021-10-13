California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,126,862 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The TJX Companies worth $183,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

