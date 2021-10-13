Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,879. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

