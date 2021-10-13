Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

