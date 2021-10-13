Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,963 Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sotherly Hotels were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.