Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

