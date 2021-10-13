Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,329 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

