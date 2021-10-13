Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

