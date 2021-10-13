Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 860,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

