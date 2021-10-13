Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 110,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

