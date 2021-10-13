Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Evercore raised their price target on the stock from C$47.00 to C$52.00. The company traded as high as C$50.58 and last traded at C$50.21, with a volume of 2665143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.62.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.98.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$58.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

