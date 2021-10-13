Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.93

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.93 and traded as high as C$38.86. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$38.78, with a volume of 179,876 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

